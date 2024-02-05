Backstage note on multiple potentially serious injuries suffered during WWE NXT: Vengeance Day - Reports

WWE hosted NXT Vengeance Day on Sunday night. During an important match on the show, two top superstars were involved in potentially life-threatening botches that left them a little banged up according to reports.

The Dusty Rhodes Classic final hosted four popular superstars on Sunday night. In the all-important contest, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams teamed up to face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

During the match, the top rope on one of the sides of the ring seemed more slippery than usual. Breakker broke out of a headlock from Hayes and tried to gain momentum by using the ropes, but the top rope slipped, and his head was caught between it.

Later in the match, Carmelo Hayes’ athleticism saved him from a potential injury when he climbed to the top rope to hit a dive. The slippery rope again nearly gave way under his feet during the spot.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select gave an update on the two botches. He reported that the superstars involved were a little banged up, and it was indeed a cause for concern for the WWE officials.

"During the Dusty Rhodes Classic final, rope tightness was questioned after two scary spots involving Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. It was said all involved in the match came out if it a 'little banged up.'"

Thankfully, none of the WWE Superstars suffered any serious injuries during the spots. Bron Breakker continued to steamroll his opponents following the spot and eventually helped his team get the win. Meanwhile, Trick Williams did the unthinkable to cap off the show.

WWE NXT: Vengeance Day ended with a massive betrayal

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes lost the Dusty Rhodes Classic final on Sunday night. All was not lost for Wiliams though, who competed in a NXT Championship match in the main event of the show.

Trick almost had Ilja Dragunov down for the count, but the referee was knocked out. In the end, The Mad Dragon delivered the final blow to retain his title.

Carmelo Hayes betrayed his friend to cap off the night. He targeted Williams’ knee and delivered several chair shots to it to try and end his WWE career. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two popular superstars.

