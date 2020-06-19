Backstage perception of Kevin Owens in WWE reportedly revealed

There has been a lot of talk regarding Kevin Owens' WWE status.

The former Universal Champion pulled out from appearing at the recent RAW tapings.

Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon.

One of the biggest stories from the WWE over the past few days has been Kevin Owens opting out of appearing at the recent RAW tapings due to a Developmental Talent testing positive for COVID-19. Every employee in the WWE underwent mandatory COVID-19 testing, and we have not heard of updates regarding any more positive cases.

Kevin Owens' WWE status and possible return date have been discussed extensively. We also know the real reason behind Owens' decision, but how has the backstage reaction been?

Sean Ross Sapp revealed on the Q&A Podcast on Fightful Select that the decision between WWE and Kevin Owens was amicable and the company didn't put any pressure on him to appear at the tapings.

SRS also went on to reveal how Kevin Owens is perceived backstage in WWE. It will surprise nobody that Kevin Owens is universally loved behind the scenes. A lot of people backstage even consider KO to be a moral compass. Thus, if Kevin Owens feels a situation is rough, it really is rough, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

Here's what SRS shared during the Q&A podcast:

Q: Do you think more guys and girls will choose to skip the upcoming tapings now?

SRS: Well, Kevin Owens did. From what I understand, it was completely amicable. From what I understand he told them he wasn't going to come in on whenever the next RAW tapings were this week, and they didn't pressure him to do so.

Everybody there likes Kevin. Everybody there likes Kevin Owens. I have not heard one person say, 'Man, that Kevin Owens is a ******, that Kevin Owens is hard to deal with.'

A lot of people see him as a good moral gauge and a moral compass, and usually, if he says something is a rough situation, it's probably a rough situation. He's a pretty grounded guy. He's been showing up to work. He's been trying to make it work.

When will Kevin Owens return?

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens could be back by June 29th, which means that the former Universal Champion could only miss one week of TV time.

The positive COVID-19 test, as reported by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, led to various changes to the tapings and multiple rewrites for WWE programming.

WWE intends on moving forward as per the altered schedule, and they would ideally want Owens back as soon as possible.