Backstage reaction in AEW on Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expiration revealed - Reports

One of the biggest news stories in the world of professional wrestling this past week has been Daniel Bryan's WWE contract getting expired and him not renewing it.

This has started speculations among fans as to whether Bryan could jump ship and join another promotion. As has been the case in the last couple of years, many are wondering whether the former WWE Champion could end up joining All Elite Wrestling.

However, as per a report from Fightful Select, the backstage belief among some people on the AEW roster is that Bryan will remain with WWE and not sign with AEW.

Two AEW talent we spoke with said they fully expect Bryan to remain with WWE, with one outright saying they’ve heard he’s staying with WWE. Of course we’ve not been able to confirm that, as it’s just speculation.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE has moved Daniel Bryan to the Alumni section of their website following his loss to Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

I wouldn't hold my breath about Bryan Danielson (AKA Daniel Bryan) joining AEW right now.



It would be cool, but I'm going to take the pessimistic side here.



However, if anything happens and I'm wrong, I'll gladly take the L. pic.twitter.com/sXPvzipXV4 — 🥒 Pickle-Man 🥒 (@Picklepostings) May 5, 2021

Daniel Bryan has expressed his interest to wrestle with other promotions

Daniel Bryan was part of the WrestleMania 37 main event where he unsuccessfully challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title in a triple threat match, also involving Royal Rumble 2021 winner Edge. During a meet and greet session before WrestleMania 37, Bryan revealed that he's trying to figure out a way where he can wrestle in different companies.

“My contract is up soon. We need to figure out what a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out. It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That’s actually something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now,” said Daniel Bryan. (h/t Fightful)

It should be noted that Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expired and he was not released by the company. Hence, he doesn't have a 90-day non-compete clause and could appear on any other promotion anytime.

Daniel Bryan is a Free Agent a Legit Free Agent Not a Storyline not a Choke His Contract Expired On Friday. He Can Legit Show up on AEW Tomorrow or New Japan or the next Set of Taping for Impact or ROH pic.twitter.com/Vp78ICnSmV — Matthew Lopez (@Matthew669691) May 5, 2021

