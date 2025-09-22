Backstage reaction to Becky Lynch's performance at Wrestlepalooza - Reports

Becky Lynch competed in at Wrestlepalooza. New details have come to light regarding the backstage reaction to her match.Becky Lynch got involved in CM Punk's feud with Seth Rollins after she helped her husband retain his title at Clash in Paris. In the weeks that followed, The Man slapped Punk a couple of times, knowing that he wouldn't retaliate. Hence, AJ Lee finally made her return a few weeks ago to confront the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Therefore, a mixed tag team match was booked between CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Lynch and Seth Rollins. The match turned out to be every bit as chaotic and amazing as fans expected. In the end, Lee made Lynch tap out to the Black Widow.According to reports from Fightful Select, Lynch was &quot;heavily credited&quot; for her performance, with one longtime WWE name saying that The Man has helped many wrestlers through their matches after they have been gone from the ring for a long time, and they felt she did well.Becky Lynch makes a serious claim after losing at WrestlepaloozaWrestlepalooza saw the in-ring return of AJ Lee who was competing in her first televised match in 10 years. Despite being away from the ring for so long, she was on top of her game. She also picked up the win for her team.Following the loss, Becky Lynch took to social media to claim that she did not tap but was attacked by a rogue bee. She also claimed that the referee saw she was being attacked by a bee and chose to ignore it because of her bias.&quot;I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner. @wwe&quot;It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in the future.