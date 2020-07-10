Backstage reaction to Heath Slater's performance on RAW revealed, Update on if WWE will rehire him

The former 3MB member recently returned on RAW for a one-off angle.

Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon.

Heath Slater returned on this week's episode of RAW for a segment and match with former 3MB teammate Drew McIntyre. Slater was released from the WWE in April, and he is currently seeing out the final days of his 90-day no-compete clause.

Slater's performance on RAW drew praises from the fans, and it kickstarted speculation on whether or not the WWE has decided to rehire him.

Tom Colohue reported on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast Heath Slater's appearance on RAW was a one-time deal. It gave the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion a much-needed payday at a time when he is unable to wrestle due to the no-compete clause. As noted earlier, Drew McIntyre also played an important role in getting Slater back on WWE TV for the angle

Tom noted that WWE had not offered Heath Slater a new contract. However, it was added that there were many people backstage, including other wrestlers, who were very impressed with Heath Slater's performance. While Tom explained that the WWE officials could change their minds and try to rehire him. Heath Slater, however, may be done with the company as another promotion has reportedly offered him a deal.

Tom also explained that Slater is one of the few Superstars who admitted that his WWE release was his fault. Slater wasn't as motivated as he should have been during the peak of his WWE stint, but he looked to be in fine form on RAW this week.

Here's what Tom had to say on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, which also had exclusive backstage details about the uncertain WWE futures of Kairi Sane and Jeff Hardy, Vince McMahon being unhappy about an upcoming PPV, Brock Lesnar's return and much more:

It was a one-time deal. It gives Heath Slater himself a payday while he's unable to wrestle elsewhere because of his non-compete clause. Now, Heath is someone who is open in saying that it was his own fault that he was released due to a lack of effort and motivation. I still remember back in his original free agent run when he didn't get drafted to either brand, and we saw him in matches with Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, trying to win a contract. That I felt was incredible work which really wasn't followed up on as well as they could have in my opinion.

Clearly he's taken it seriously this time because he looks incredible. He hasn't been offered a new contract, to my knowledge, but I know a lot of people backstage who are very impressed as well the wrestlers as well. With a performance like this, it's not impossible that a new contract will be offered, that said, I'm pretty sure he already has a deal offered by another company.

What's next for Heath Slater following the WWE release?

Heath Slater looked great during his one-off appearance on RAW, but it may be the last time we saw him inside a WWE ring for the foreseeable future. Slater is widely-rumored to join Impact Wrestling where he could reunite with Rhino.

The 36-year-old Superstar spent 14 years in the WWE, and we wish him nothing but the best for all his future endeavours.