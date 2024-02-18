Backstage reaction to John Laurinaitis turning on Vince McMahon - Reports

A source within WWE has opened up about the possible reason why John Laurinaitis turned on Vince McMahon in the aftermath of the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

Shortly after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis broke his silence and claimed that he was a victim himself. Fans who have read the contents of Grant's lawsuit are aware that Laurinaitis was also named in the same.

In a new update shared by Fightful Select, more details have been shared regarding Laurinaitis' comments. A longtime WWE employee opened up about the possible reason why he turned on Vince McMahon. The source said that many within WWE believe Laurinaitis turned on McMahon due to the possibility of "actual charges" being filed.

"John Laurinaitis has been outspoken via his attorney, which at least one source said they saw coming. The source, a longtime WWE employee, said that they effectively looked at Laurinaitis as McMahon’s 'fall guy' since the summer of 2022, but figured he had some sort of golden parachute that took care of him financially. However, the source said that the looming possibility of actual charges being filed is what many in the company saw as the main turning point of Laurinaitis on McMahon." [H/T Fightful Select]

Vince McMahon denied the allegations in his statement

McMahon responded to Janel Grant's lawsuit with a statement and made it known that the lawsuit was filled with lies and "made-up instances" that never happened. McMahon's spokesperson further wrote that he would 'vigorously' defend himself.

Vince McMahon went on to resign from TKO Group Holdings. His exit has rightfully been dubbed the end of an era, as he had been a WWE mainstay for decades on end.

We'll share more updates on the lawsuit as and when they become available.

