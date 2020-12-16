Backstage reaction to latest RAW drawing all-time low audience in WWE history revealed

The go-home RAW for TLC didn't yield the desired outcome for the WWE as the latest episode of Monday Night RAW drew 1.527 million viewers on the USA Network, which is unfortunately the all-time low in the show's history. Showbuzz Daily revealed that the third hour of RAW drew 1.441 million viewers, which is an extremely alarming number.

Last week's RAW episode drew an average of 1.736 million viewers, and the number was expected to stay steady, heading into the most recent offering. That didn't happen as WWE suffered drops in both the viewership and the ratings.

It's interesting to note that last week's AEW Dynamite beat all three hours of RAW in the key 18-49 demo. RAW got a 0.41 rating, which was down from the previous week's number of 0.51.

As you might have expected, the backstage reaction in the WWE isn't flattering. According to WrestleVotes, the record-low figure has not gone down well with those in power in the WWE.

The latest RAW rating could even lead to 'reactionary decisions,' but only time will tell if that happens.

Talking a source just now who said the record low RAW rating news isn’t “sitting well” with those in power. To a point where they expect some reactionary decisions to be made. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 16, 2020

What happened on this week's WWE RAW?

This week's RAW was main evented by the 'Ascension Ceremony' featuring AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's hide and seek was also a prominent feature on the episode.

Lana picked up an upset victory over Lana while Sheamus and AJ Styles put on a solid contest to open the show. The New Day also teamed up with Jeff Hardy to face The Hurt Business, with Matt Riddle in the babyfaces' corner.

WWE would have indeed expected to maintain a good figure as it was the go-home episode before TLC. However, RAW went up against ESPN NFL's Monday Night Football, which is always a tall order.

Could the WWE management's concern regarding the ratings lead to some drastic changes? Could it affect the booking decisions for TLC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.