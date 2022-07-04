Reported backstage reaction after change in WWE Money in the Bank 2022 location

Recent reports regarding the backstage reaction to WWE changing the location for the recently-concluded Money in the Bank event have come to the fore.

Money in the Bank 2022 emanated live from Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 2. It featured Liv Morgan and Theory winning the two titular ladder matches.

As previously reported, MITB was to be held at the over 65,000 seater capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas but was shifted to a 17,000 capacity MGM Grand Arena due to poor ticket sales. It garnered a reaction of disappointment and surprise from fans and industry alike.

As reported by Fightful Select, even personnel in the company were surprised by the shift. WWE President Nick Khan has had plans for more stadium shows in a year. A source within WWE told Fightful that the company should've waited until after Hell In A Cell to gauge the expected ticket sales properly.

The report further stated that low ticket sales could be partially attributed to UFC 276, which was held at the T-Mobile Arena on the same night, less than a mile away.

Although WWE reportedly advertised Money In The Bank before the announcement of UFC 276, it's a tradition for the MMA promotion to hold a show on the July 4 weekend in their hometown of Las Vegas.

What went down at WWE Money In The Bank

Money In The Bank 2022 was an interesting show. We saw title changes, strange vignettes, and new superstars getting a rocket push.

Theory @_Theory1 MR. MONEY IN THE BANK MR. MONEY IN THE BANK 💰MR. MONEY IN THE BANK💰 https://t.co/jJiPi4MRZC

The first match was the titular women's ladder match. Despite not being the outright favorite, Liv Morgan became Ms. MITB. But her night was far from over.

The next four matches had championships on the line. Bobby Lashley took a clean submission win over Theory to take his US title.

Bianca Belair scored a decisive win over Carmella in the RAW Women's Championship bout, with the latter attacking the champ post-match.

The Usos and The Street Profits wrestled in what can only be described as a barnstormer, with the former taking the win.

Then came the SmackDown Women's title match, where we saw the pay-off for Ronda Rousey and Natalya's heated rivalry, with the former MMA star winning. Morgan then cashed in on Rousey, marking the fifth occasion where the women's briefcase winner cashed in within 24 hours.

The main event saw the men's MITB ladder match. Theory was added last minute and won the briefcase, last pushing down Riddle.

The show also featured a vignette where images of Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudleys were evoked. Reports and speculations say that the video could be about anyone, from Edge to Gable Steveson, to a returning Bray Wyatt.

As the show shifted to a smaller venue, the crowd was full and alive, an atmosphere a half-filled stadium might not have replicated.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far