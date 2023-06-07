Backstage reaction to tag team's main roster debut on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE is reportedly pleased with a tag team's debut last night on RAW.

Last night's edition of the red brand aired live from the XL Center in Connecticut. Seth Rollins put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in the main event. Rollins emerged victorious and had a stare-down with Finn Balor to close the show.

Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were also in action last night. They battled the debuting Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a great match. In the end, the champions picked up the win, but Chance and Carter left an impression on wrestling fans.

According to a report from PW Insider, WWE is happy with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance's work last night in their debut against Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on RAW. The report noted that there was a lot of internal praise for Damian Priest and Seth Rollins following their World Heavyweight Championship match as well.

Kayden Carter calls WWE RAW star her "favorite human"

Kayden Carter is a huge fan of a recently returned member of the RAW roster.

Matt Riddle recently returned to the company after a hiatus that saw him miss several months of action. The Original Bro is currently involved in a rivalry against Imperium after trading words with Intercontinental Champion Gunther on the May 29 episode of the red brand. Imperium's Giovanni Vince and Ludwig Kaiser confronted Riddle last night, but the former MMA fighter beat them down backstage before security broke it up.

Kayden Carter and Matt Riddle are good friends in real life, and she took to Twitter recently to claim that he is her favorite person.

"My favorite human 🤙🏽 @SuperKingofBros #wwe #wwenxt," tweeted Kayden Carter.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance took Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to the limit last night on the red brand. However, it was not enough, and Shayna Baszler was able to tap Carter out via the Kirifuda Clutch. Only time will tell if Chance and Carter can earn another shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships on an episode of RAW down the line.

Did you enjoy Kayden Carter and Katana Chance's debut last night?

