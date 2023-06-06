Why did Kayden Carter and Katana Chance lose on their WWE RAW debut?

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were drafted to WWE RAW on Night 2 of the 2023 Draft. They didn't make their debut until today when a backstage confrontation with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey led to a tag team title match. Unfortunately, the main roster newcomers lost their match.

A Kirifuda Clutch by Baszler made Carter tap out in the middle of the ring. This was Kayden and Katana's second consecutive loss, as they previously failed to recapture the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles from Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Given their stature in the tag division, fans have been left questioning why Chance and Carter opened their WWE RAW account with a defeat.

The lack of top-tier babyfaces on WWE RAW is one of the main reasons why Katana Chance and Kayden Carter lost recently. Liv Morgan is injured, while Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have already been overpowered by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

The same is the case for Natalya, who featured in the Money in the Bank qualifiers. WWE wants to portray the newly-established champions to be capable of defeating heavy favorites.

Also, Baszler and Rousey have dominated the women's tag team division since the beginning. They defeated almost every group without much effort at WrestleMania.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance pushed them to the limit and were a change from their usual opponents. Their loss on the recent RAW could also result in a long-term redemption story.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were stunned after being drafted to WWE RAW

The team of Katana and Kayden was the third pick of the sixth round on Night 2. It occurred during the closing moments of WWE RAW. By the time it rolled out, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions has given up hope on making a main roster entry.

When their names were called up, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were shocked beyond disbelief. They revealed their reactions to being drafted in the red brand during an interview.

"We actually were pretty sure it wasn't happening. Then, the very last (second) at like 10:30pm on Monday and we're at the watch party and we were like, 'I think it's over.' And then they just like, said our names and we were like, 'Wait, what's happening? What brand did they even say?'"

Kayden Carter and Katana Cahnce may have to assert dominance on other teams before re-challenging the Women's Tag Team Champions.

