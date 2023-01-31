Backstage reaction to The Bloodline angle at the Royal Rumble revealed - Reports

The Bloodline angle from the Royal Rumble was a "curtain sellout" among the talent, the latest reports reveal.

The 2023 Royal Rumble witnessed one of the greatest endings in the show's history. Following his win against Kevin Owens, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns decided to punish his opponent. However, this was met with resistance from Sami Zayn, who did not let Reigns attack Owens while being handcuffed to the ropes.

However, things took a turn when The Tribal Chief asked Zayn to hurt his former best friend. The former Honorary Uce instead attacked Reigns with a steel chair. This led to a vicious beatdown of Zayn and Owens, with Jey Uso walking away.

Fightful Select is now reporting that The Bloodline angle from the show was a "curtain sellout," with several wrestlers and staff crowded around the monitors to watch the angle play out.

The segment has amassed massive viewership numbers on social media, with fans taking deep interest in the events on January 28.

Bully Ray pointed out a unique problem with The Bloodline angle

While everyone enjoyed The Bloodline segment that concluded the Royal Rumble, Bully Ray was quick to point out a unique problem that WWE has created for itself.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained The Bloodline segment created a unique problem in who fans want to see beat Roman Reigns more - Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn.

"In that moment [Zayn's chair shot to Reigns], I think the WWE created a very interesting problem for themself […] The unique problem that they have is an organic problem, a Daniel Bryan-esque organic problem, a problem in which I'm not quite sure who the WWE Universe wants to see beat Roman more. Sami Zayn or Cody Rhodes?"

Earlier in the night, Cody Rhodes also made a triumphant return as he won the Men's Royal Rumble match. He will now get the chance to challenge Reigns for the undisputed world titles at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see how the WWE carries this storyline forward. Fans will have to wait and see if Zayn will also be added to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

What did you make of Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section.

