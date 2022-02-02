Backstage reaction to Tyson Kidd missing the WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd, also known as TJ Wilson, has reportedly not produced matches for WWE in weeks.

According to Fightful Select, the company brought in Fit Finlay, with several superstars stating that the reason was actually linked to this year's Royal Rumble event. The 30-person elimination match was called a "complete chaos" by an unnamed talent.

The report also mentions that at least one female superstar turned down performing at the Premium Live Event because Tyson Kidd wasn't producing. Fightful confirmed with the company that the former Tag Team Champion still works there as a producer, but his absence was felt on Saturday, the day of the Royal Rumble event.

Shane McMahon reportedly had major heat following WWE Royal Rumble

According to Fightful's report, Shane McMahon wasn't listed internally as a producer for the men's Rumble match. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion was heavily involved in the bout, especially with a lot of the late changes that took place within the match.

He entered the multi-man contest as the 28th entrant but was eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar. He was part of the final four alongside The Beast Incarnate, Drew McIntyre and Riddle. According to Ringside News, Shane O'Mac garnered some considerable heat backstage for his hand in the match.

"Shane fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last one’s out, eliminating KO, and just standing toe-to-toe with everyone has the entire locker room really angry," the report said.

It was recently reported that the self-proclaimed Best in the World will be appearing regularly on Monday Night RAW and he's slated to compete at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38.

Shane's last singles match was at last year's WrestleMania where he clashed with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

