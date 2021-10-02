Backstage reason why Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown revealed - Reports

Night One of WWE Draft 2021 saw current RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair swap brands and move over to Friday Night SmackDown. Reports state FOX specifically asked for The Queen to be on the Blue Brand.

This is undoubtedly a massive boost to SmackDown as Charlotte Flair is the most decorated women's superstar in WWE history. However, considering the declining ratings of Monday Night RAW, Flair's move came as a surprise to many.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc reported that FOX specifically asked Charlotte Flair to move over to Friday Night SmackDown.

Raj Giri @RajGiri_303 I'm working on finding out which draft picks were demanded by the networks, but I can confirm that FOX specifically asked for Charlotte Flair I'm working on finding out which draft picks were demanded by the networks, but I can confirm that FOX specifically asked for Charlotte Flair

Will Charlotte Flair become the new SmackDown Women's Champion?

Charlotte Flair moving over to SmackDown has now raised an important question about her title. She currently holds the RAW Women's Title, which she won at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

The status of SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch remains unclear as she did not get drafted on Night One. Night Two of WWE Draft 2021 on Monday will disclose which brand chooses The Man.

Since WWE can't have two women's champions on the same brand, Becky Lynch will likely be moving over to RAW. In that case, we might see Becky and Charlotte swap their titles to become the new RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, respectively.

Last year, New Day and Street Profits similarly swapped their tag titles after getting drafted into another brand. If that happens, Charlotte Flair will add yet another title reign to her already impressive record.

Charlotte is a six-time RAW Women's Champion, five-time SmackDown Women's Champion, two-time NXT Women's Champion, one-time Divas Champion, and one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Her official world title reign is 12, as the promotion currently does not recognize NXT and Women's Tag Title reigns in the stats.

