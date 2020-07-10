Reported reason why WWE brought back Rey Mysterio's son Dominik after 'forgetting' about him

Dominik has been by his father's side during the feud with Seth Rollins.

Dominik is the son of legendary WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.

Rollins and Dominik

Rey Mysterio's son Dominik is not new to being used in WWE programs. When he was just a young boy, he was used by the company in an absurd storyline where Eddie Guerrero claimed that Dominik was actually his son.

Dominik returned to WWE last year as part of Rey Mysterio's feud with Brock Lesnar. The young man took multiple bumps at the hands of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. Dominik was also the one responsible for preventing Rey Mysterio from announcing his retirement on RAW.

However, after that feud, Dominik went missing again. Only to resurface a few weeks back after Seth Rollins attacked Rey Mysterio's eye. Dominik has played a crucial role in the ongoing program between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. The two men will now be facing each other at Extreme Rules: Horror Show in an 'Eye for an Eye' match.

Speaking about Dominik's return to WWE, Dave Meltzer of WON stated that he was essentially brought back by the company as Rey Mysterio's contract came close to being over. He also stated that Dominik will play a crucial role in Rey Mysterio's decision to either stay with the company or leave.

Reason why Dominik was brought back

Dave Meltzer said that while Dominik has never had a match, he did do a great job in the few physical altercations he has been part of on RAW.

But his son Dominick is a key to this. Dominick was forgotten about for months, but after Rey’s contract was up, knowing that Rey is going to probably care more about pushing Dominick and Dominick getting a break than perhaps anything right now, he was brought back for the current angle. While he hasn’t done a match yet, from a physical standpoint in the few instances he’s had to perform, from a timing standpoint, he’s looked great.

It will be interesting to see how WWE book Rey Mysterio going forward. The rumors suggest that if Mysterio leaves WWE then Dominik will also leave with him.

While Dominik has not really shown any in-ring skills, it looks like a major push may be coming his way if his father Rey Mysterio decides to stick with WWE.