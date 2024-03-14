Backstage report on big changes in match with controversial ending which determined Gunther's WrestleMania opponent

Gunther now has an opponent for WrestleMania, with Sami Zayn winning the gauntlet match to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship. While the match had a controversial ending, there was a change in plans.

The gauntlet match featured six stars, who all gave their all to decide who would challenge Gunther for his title at WrestleMania. The bout started between Ricochet and JD McDonagh, with the Judgment Day member getting pinned. Soon after, Bronson Reed was out, and he pinned Ricochet.

After this, Sami Zayn emerged and pinned not only Reed but also Shinsuke Nakamura and, finally, Chad Gable. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Gable's shoulders were never on the mat, but the referee didn't see it. So, Zayn was declared the winner. There has since been controversy with fans speaking out for Gable, showing their support for his right to challenge for the title.

Expand Tweet

While it might not have ended up making much difference, the original lineup for the match was quite different, according to Fightful Select. Ricochet was supposed to lose to Reed in the opening match, who would then lose to Zayn. The latter was then supposed to eliminate JD McDonagh, too.

The report further added that these changes were made by Monday afternoon.

The above plans would not have changed that Chad Gable is not challenging Gunther

While there would have been significant differences in the match itself, it appears that the plan was always for Sami Zayn to win the match anyway.

Given the controversial ending and the fan support for Gable, though, it remains to be seen if it can change WWE's opinion on not having him involved.

With several weeks before WrestleMania, there's still time for plans to change.

Poll : Do you think Gunther should retain at WrestleMania? Yes, he should! No, it's time he loses 0 votes View Discussion