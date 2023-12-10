Backstage report on how CM Punk's interaction with Triple H went at NXT: Deadline after catching people "off guard"

CM Punk seemingly caught people off-guard with his appearance at NXT: Deadline and had an interesting interaction with Triple H. Besides Shawn Michaels and presumably The Game, not many knew about his appearance. A new report has revealed the nature of their interaction backstage.

Fans saw CM Punk "reunite" with Shawn Michaels on-screen in the opening segment of NXT: Deadline, where the former teased signing an exclusive contract with the white-and-gold brand. He also trolled Michaels a bit by wearing a Bret Hart hoodie, which was acknowledged in the segment.

Haus of Wrestling released an exclusive report revealing that CM Punk's appearance seemingly caught many off guard backstage in NXT. The outlet added that Punk had a very positive interaction with Triple H and was happy riding a wave of momentum.

"Backstage, we are told Punk was at the venue most of the day and was described as being “great around everyone.” Paul “Triple H” Levesque was in the building for the show, and Punk’s interactions with the WWE CCO were also “legit” very good. Those we have spoken to close to Punk continue to talk about how happy he is and that he is just looking to keep riding the wave he is on."

In his exchange with Michaels, Punk revealed that he had resolved his differences with Triple H, and it was now all about "healing."

CM Punk seems to be the happiest he has been in many years. It will be interesting to see how things play out in his second run.

