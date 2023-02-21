Backstage report on nixed plans for 'The Demon' Finn Balor to face WWE Hall of Famer inside Hell in a Cell

WWE reportedly had plans for Finn Balor to face Edge in a Hell in a Cell match as his Demon persona, but it was scrapped.

It was reported several weeks ago that WWE initially had plans for the two stars to compete inside the steel structure at the Royal Rumble. However, the bout didn't happen due to Edge's filming schedule. Instead, Judgment Day had a physical confrontation with The Rated-R Superstar and his wife, Beth Phoenix, at the event.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's internal plans listed Edge vs. "The Demon" in a Hell in a Cell match at Rumble. This means the latter would have performed as his demonic character, who was last seen at Extreme Rules two years ago.

Those that Fightful spoke to felt that Finn Balor's Demon persona didn't fit his current character and were against it returning. Others within the company thought that the Cell match deserved the extra buzz of making a comeback.

Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match is rumored for WrestleMania 39

The Rated-R Superstar and The Prince have been in a lengthy rivalry since last year. It all began after Edge was kicked out of Judgment Day on the same night that Finn Balor was revealed as the group's new member.

They collided in an 'I Quit' match at Extreme Rules, which Balor won after the WWE Hall of Famer was forced to utter the dreaded words under duress.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a Hell in a Cell match between the two stars is a strong "possibility" for WrestleMania 39.

This means they might finally collide inside the demonic structure at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

