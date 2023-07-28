Backstage report on status of WWE RAW Superstar who disappeared 2 months ago

When a WWE Superstar disappears from TV for months, fans are often concerned for the health of the superstar in question. Given the company's manner of booking, though, being taken off TV does not necessarily mean that a star is injured. Recent reports have revealed more about Dexter Lumis' status.

The star has been missing from WWE TV for a while now. The last time he wrestled on RAW was on May 15. While he did compete against Akira Tozawa on May 29 on Main Event, he has been absent from TV for a long time, with fans wondering when he will come back.

There have been rumors about him returning as part of The Way, Johnny Gargano's NXT faction. He was even spotted with Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Gargano backstage on RAW before he disappeared. However, with Gargano off TV as well, this has not taken place.

Now, according to a report by Fightful Select on his backstage status, it appears that he is perfectly fit. The report also stated that he was waiting on creative.

This might mean that the company might have something in the works for him, but at this time it's not sure. It will be interesting to see when he returns to competition.

