Backstage report on Vince McMahon's thoughts on Matt Riddle

One of the regularly-featured Superstars on Monday Night RAW right now is Matt Riddle. The former NXT Tag Team Champion, Matt Riddle - now simply known as 'Riddle' - has had a decently successful time on the main roster ever since being called up earlier this year. A common fear among his fans was that Vince McMahon might not understand his gimmick and that the Original Bro might become irrelevant on the main roster.

In the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon "really likes" Matt Riddle. The WWE Chairman apparently thinks Riddle is "very funny in his own weird way".

Meltzer, interestingly, also added that even though Vince McMahon likes Matt Riddle, he doesn't understand his gimmick and the entire "Bro" thing. Sadly, Vince McMahon just considers Riddle worthy of regular TV time, but doesn't see him as a main-event Superstar.

Matt Riddle on WWE main roster

After losing to Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match on NXT, Matt Riddle moved up to the main roster in May 2020 and joined Friday Night SmackDown. On his SmackDown debut, Riddle shocked the WWE Universe by defeating the then-Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. Soon after, he lost a title match to Styles and started a feud with King Corbin.

At the WWE Draft earlier this year, Matt Riddle was drafted to Monday Night RAW. He qualified for Team RAW to take part in the men's Survivor Series match. After Survivor Series, Matt Riddle qualified for a triple-threat to challenge the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, but wasn't able to win that match.

On the last episode of Monday Night RAW, Riddle was involved in several hilarious backstage segments where he was offering "Bro-nuts" to other Superstars. He also had a segment with Jeff Hardy where he proposed to form a tag team with the charismatic enigma, known as 'The Hardy Bros'. Riddle surely had Twitter talking about him with these comedic segments, but his overall direction on RAW remains unclear.