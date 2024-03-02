Backstage report on William Regal's future in WWE

William Regal is one of WWE's most popular General Managers, although he does not hold the role presently. A report has recently emerged about his role in WWE in the future.

Regal joined AEW in 2022 after being released by WWE. While there, he became a part of the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta. Soon though, Triple H regained power in WWE and it seemed it would be a matter of months before Regal returned to the company. That's exactly what happened, as he re-joined WWE in January 2023.

In WWE, he's been working as the Vice President of Global Talent Development and has mostly stayed away from TV appearances. However, earlier this year, he returned to TV for a backstage segment with Ava, who he confirmed was the new NXT General Manager.

Fans have been waiting to see what Regal does next and what role he will have in regular WWE TV programming, with expectations that he could become involved in NXT again soon.

However, now a report has emerged from Fightful Select. They reported that internally in WWE, there were no plans to use William Regal in an on-screen full-time role in the near future.

Thus, for the moment fans will have to remain patient to see what happens next in his absence and whether he ever returns to an on-screen role again. His experience is clearly of use to WWE, so they could choose to keep using him in his backstage role. Meanwhile, Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, is a big part of WWE NXT at the moment.

William Regal looked back on his retirement late last year

Late last year, William Regal made an emotional post about his last-ever in-ring match.

The last time he wrestled, it was against Cesaro, aka Claudio Castagnoli, in WWE NXT on November 21, 2013. He posted about it on the 10-year anniversary of the bout.

Given Triple H's preference for Regal, he could end up in an on-screen role at some point in the future, even if it's not in the plans for right now. Fans will have to wait and see if it happens.

