Backstage update on Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' match at WWE SummerSlam - Reports

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are set to have their rubber match at WWE SummerSlam tonight. A report shared an update ahead of their epic clash, revealing more details about their bout.

The Beast Incarnate's feud with Cody Rhodes began on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39, when Lesnar attacked Rhodes moments before their tag team against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Since then, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have faced each other twice. During their first encounter at Backlash, Rhodes surprised Lesnar with a massive win, while The Beast returned the favor at Night of Champion the following month. With the score now 1-1, their bout at SummerSlam will mark their third encounter and could possibly see the two ending their feud for now.

Hours before the premium live event, PWInsider shared the order of matches. The report claims that the battle between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be the second bout of the night, following Logan Paul and Ricochet's.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III was rumored to have a stipulation at WWE SummerSlam

Before WWE confirmed a bout between the two superstars, rumors claimed that a special stipulation would be added for the rubber match at SummerSlam.

Reports claimed that a stipulation made sense since the two have had a heated rivalry. To build on that, it was also noted that a dog collar match idea was proposed but was shot down.

According to the latest report, there was never a plan to have a stipulation for their match. There was a discussion about the possibility of a gimmick bout, but once it was agreed upon that the battle didn't need one, the topic was never brought up again.

