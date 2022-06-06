Potential backstage update on Cody Rhodes Hell in a Cell status following injury - Reports

News of a pec injury to Cody Rhodes continues to make the rounds this afternoon heading into tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event.

After being taken out of a bout against Seth Rollins at last night's WWE Live Event, rumors began circulating about the status of The American Nightmare going into his third match with Seth "Freakin" Rollins in Chicago.

On today's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Rhodes tore his pec in the gym this week, and the injury is believed to be serious. Despite that, The American Nightmare is still scheduled to compete at Hell in a Cell.

In a new update from WrestleVotes, they were able to confirm the news of the injury and the fact that he's still scheduled to compete at tonight's event. However, they added that plans for the match have been changing all day long.

"Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight's HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I'm told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody," WrestleVotes tweeted.

How long will Cody Rhodes be out following Hell in a Cell?

Once the torn pec injury to Cody Rhodes is confirmed, the WWE Universe will possibly have to look towards recovery time as to when we'll see The American Nightmare on WWE programming again.

According to most doctors, the recovery time for a torn pec following surgery and rehab can take anywhere from six months to a year. If it falls upon the latter, there's a horrible chance that Rhodes could miss WrestleMania 39.

If he makes it within the six-month timeframe, he could potentially return as a surprise entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble in 2023.

While many expected Rhodes to go over tonight against Rollins, this injury could change plans that result in Rollins going over instead as a reason to write The American Nightmare off WWE programming for the time being. We'll find out soon enough.

