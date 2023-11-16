Backstage update on when Drew McIntyre's heel turn decision was made

After more than three years as a babyface, Drew McIntyre finally turned heel this past Monday on WWE RAW. The latest backstage update suggests when the decision for McIntyre to turn bad was made.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were close to winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the main event of RAW. The rest of The Judgment Day and Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins were banned from ringside.

McIntyre showed up to hit Jey with the Claymore on the outside before putting him back in the ring. Balor took advantage of the moment and pinned Main Event Jey to retain the tag team titles. Rhea Ripley then showed up to confirm her alliance with The Scottish Warrior.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Wrestling Inc.), the plans for McIntyre to turn heel were already in the works for a couple of months. There were teases a few months before, but it appeared to have been put to bed when The Scotsmen spoke about earning another shot at Rollins on Monday.

So when Drew McIntyre appeared in the main event and attacked Jey Uso, it shocked everyone watching in the arena and on television. It was a great swerve, but a lot of questions remained unanswered.

Drew McIntyre's contract situation

Drew McIntyre is one of several WWE Superstars whose contract is reportedly set to expire next year. There were different reports on McIntyre's contract situation, but the latest update from Dave Meltzer confirmed that The Scottish Warriors is signed through April next year.

Meltzer added that McIntyre is not looking to leave the company, although the two sides are still not close to agreeing to a new contract.

However, it's a positive sign that WWE continues to use McIntyre on television and even put him in one of the biggest angles of the year before Survivor Series.

It's unclear if McIntyre is the newest of The Judgment Day. The only thing sure is that he has allied with them through reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

What do you think are WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre after he turned heel for the first time since January 2020? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

