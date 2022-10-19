Quite a few WWE Superstars have been missing from RAW and SmackDown under Triple H's control lately, with some of them being injured and others wrestling dark matches. One of the higher-profile names on this list was Shinsuke Nakamura, who did not have a televised match in over six weeks.

The Japanese star defeated Happy Corbin on the September 2 edition of SmackDown, which was pre-taped a week in advance. His next appearance came on last night's episode of NXT, where Tony D'Angelo revealed him as the surprise opponent for Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Following his win over D'Angelo's underling, it seems like Nakamura might return to NXT in the future. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that the SmackDown star will make additional appearances on the Tuesday night show. However, the report does not explicitly state whether or not it will be a full-blown run.

Shinsuke Nakamura was not the only main roster star to appear on NXT last night. Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, The OC, and Shotzi, among others, all played roles throughout the episode. It was the go-home show before Halloween Havoc, which will take place this Saturday.

Shinsuke Nakamura had a successful run in WWE NXT from 2016 to 2017

The first year of Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE career was spent in the black and gold brand. As a result, Triple H is definitely familiar with The King of Strong Style and his in-ring brilliance.

Nakamura debuted at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, where he defeated Sami Zayn in an instant classic. He would win the NXT Championship twice, defeating Samoa Joe both times. The 2018 Royal Rumble winner did some of his best work in WWE there, so spending some more time could reinvigorate his career in the company.

Several interesting opponents will want a chance at facing Nakamura in NXT, from battle-tested stars like Ilja Dragunov and Tyler Bate to hungry talents like Bron Breakker. It will be fascinating to see what comes next for him.

