Backstage update on heat on Kairi Sane following recent injuries - Reports

A recent report shed light on potential backstage heat on WWE Superstar Kairi Sane. The Japanese star was involved in the unfortunate spots, which led to Zoey Stark and Liv Morgan getting severely hurt.

Ad

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there is "zero heat whatsoever" on the former Damage CTRL member. Sapp pointed out that the two injuries were accidental, and Sane was "very concerned backstage" after the matches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kairi Sane returned to WWE programming after a six-month absence due to injury on the May 19 edition of Monday Night RAW to wrestle Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple-Threat Match. Unfortunately, halfway through the bout, the former Pure Fusion Collective member landed awkwardly on her knee while attempting a missile dropkick on Kairi. Stark reportedly suffered tears to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus and had to undergo surgery.

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

In her most recent match on WWE RAW, The Pirate Princess locked horns with Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan on June 16. The contest had to be stopped midway as the Judgment Day member suffered a dislocated shoulder after an awkward landing while receiving a single-leg takedown by Sane. Morgan, too, had to go under the knife and is allegedly set to be out of action for a number of months.

Ad

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane shared an emotional message addressing the recent injuries

Kairi Sane took to her X/Twitter account after the June 16 edition of WWE RAW to break her silence on the unfortunate injuries.

The former NXT Women's Champion shared an emotional message. She noted that it is always painful to witness a match end due to injury. Sane mentioned that the recent injuries were heartbreaking and hoped for a full and speedy recovery for Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark.

Ad

"One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury. I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy. Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring," she wrote.

Ad

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

In a backstage segment last week on Monday Night RAW, Kairi Sane's former stablemates, Asuka and IYO SKY, hinted at a potential clash. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the former Damage CTRL members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!