Backstage update on issues between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight after WWE SmackDown - Reports

A recent report has shed light on major issues between WWE stars Drew McIntyre and LA Knight following this week's Friday Night SmackDown. The two stars faced each other on the blue show.

During this year's Men's Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania dreams were shattered after Damian Priest eliminated him. However, his elimination didn't seem to go as planned as LA Knight bumped into them. Following this botched spot, it was reported that McIntyre walked out in frustration and there was legitimate heat between The Scottish Warrior and The Megastar, despite the latter admitting to his mistake backstage.

On this week's SmackDown, Knight came out to cut a promo and took a massive shot at McIntyre, calling him a 'crier.' Following this, Drew, LA, and Jimmy Uso locked horns in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which ultimately ended in The Scottish Warrior's favor.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, despite reports of their frustrations, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre had no problems working in a match together on WWE SmackDown.

The report also mentioned that things got a little real between the two stars inside the squared circle but there were no problems between them after the match ended and the Triple H-led creative team had no concerns about them either.

Former WWE writer is not a fan of Drew McIntyre's current booking

Before Drew McIntyre qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about the star's booking during Sportskeeda Wrestling's Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown episode. Russo said that he believed the only thing that was keeping Drew McIntyre from being released was his in-ring performances.

The veteran also mentioned that the Triple H-led creative team had no plans for The Scottish Warrior at the moment.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing."

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Drew McIntyre's participation in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

