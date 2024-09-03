Backstage update on JBL’s WWE contract following recent indie appearances - Reports

John Bradshaw Layfield's WWE status has been a hot topic of discussion due to his appearances for other promotions. The speculation on the wrestling legend ending his retirement has picked up with each booking. Sources just disclosed new information on JBL's contract, along with how officials feel about his work.

The Wrestling God has opened his own forbidden door. JBL's first non-WWE or WWE-affiliated appearance since late 1996 came on August 17 at AAA Triplemania. He accompanied then-Mega Champion Dolph Ziggler for his loss to Alberto El Patrón but joined Patrón's heel faction with Konnan and Dorian Roldan.

Layfield helped Mance Warner win the World Heavyweight Championship Ladder Match one week later at GCW Homecoming. The 57-year-old stopped Effy from interfering with Clotheslines from Hell. The former Blackjack Bradshaw came out at TNA Emergence last Friday after Ziggler's World Championship Ironman match against Josh Alexander. Layfield briefly looked at Nemeth, then whispered something before leaving.

Layfield is able to appear for outside promotions because he's under a WWE Legends contract. PWInsider adds that the wrestling legend appears as John Layfield instead of JBL or John Bradshaw Layfield due to the terms, which is also why his attire is different for these appearances. The company is able to book him, but he remains free to take work from other promotions, just as long as he doesn't use the gimmick WWE owns the rights to.

Officials reportedly have no problem with Layfield working for other companies. It remains to be seen if they will use him for some sort of comeback match, perhaps at a PLE in Saudi Arabia, but there's a lot of talk about Layfield coming out of retirement due to his recent work and the great shape he's in.

JBL last wrestled in the 2014 Royal Rumble. His last standard match came at WrestleMania 25 when he dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Rey Mysterio in a squash match and then retired.

JBL breaks silence on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is currently fighting sexual misconduct allegations in court, which led to the billionaire no longer being affiliated with World Wrestling Entertainment. The former CEO has been shunned by many in the wrestling world, and the company has distanced itself.

JBL recently discussed the McMahon scandal during his Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw podcast. The 24-time champion spoke about his own experience with his former boss.

"I have no idea what happened and what’s truth and what isn't and I'm not diminishing any of it. I'm just telling you about my personal relationship. That's all we can speak about. I had a personal relationship with Vince and it was fantastic. He was very good to me and very good to a lot of the old guys that he didn't have to be good to," JBL said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Layfield is a member of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class. He is WWE's 20th Triple Crown Champion and the 10th Grand Slam Champion.

