Backstage update on Karrion Kross, Scarlett and their potential WWE return - Reports

By JP David
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:43 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. (Photo: WWE.com)

The biggest news in WWE over the past 24 hours is the departure of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux after their contracts expired on August 10th. However, there seems to be a possibility that both stars could make their return eventually.

After months of speculation, Kross and Bordeaux confirmed their WWE exit on social media. The Herald of Doomsday uploaded a video on YouTube and explained what had happened over the past few months, while his wife posted a lengthy message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite official word from both stars, there is a growing belief within WWE that Karrion Kross will return to the company. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that some talents believe the current situation is a work, especially after what happened with R-Truth and Seth Rollins.

The report added that things are silent backstage, which was described as a "weird one." Kross is due to make a lot of appearances soon because of the release of his book via ECW Press. People who are scheduled to do interviews are now allowed to ask any questions about the status of their contract with WWE.

There's plenty of skepticism within WWE despite the confirmation from Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, who are both open to bookings for future appearances.

Karrion Kross breaks down negotiation with WWE

As mentioned above, Karrion Kross released a video of himself talking about his departure from WWE on his official YouTube channel. Kross shared that somebody from the company called him about the negotiation of a new contract, but it didn't lead anywhere, which resulted in his frustration.

"Many months have gone by, and we never had a single conversation about it until recently, and I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was an actual serious one. The conversation made me really angry because I didn't feel like it was a real conversation. Someone had contacted me, and we briefly discussed, it was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done," Kross said.
Kross' popularity slowly began to grow last year, before it was fully evident since WrestleMania 41 that fans are cheering him in every arena despite him being a heel. His last match was a loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.

Kindly credit the original source if you're going to use the quote in this article and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

