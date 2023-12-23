Backstage update on plans for AJ Styles following apparent heel turn - Reports

WWE has an interesting plan for AJ Styles after returning to the company.

The Phenomenal One was scheduled to compete alongside John Cena at WWE Fastlane against The Bloodline but was taken out before the match. The Bloodline brutally attacked Styles in September and Cena had to find a new partner before Fastlane. LA Knight teamed up with the legend at the premium live event and the unlikely duo picked up the victory.

LA Knight carried the momentum from the match into an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. AJ Styles made his return after months off WWE television this past Friday night on SmackDown. The veteran went after The Bloodline on SmackDown, but then seemingly turned heel and attacked LA Knight as well.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, AJ Styles is not expected to be a full-fledged heel on SmackDown. Styles could be seen as justified for his attack on Knight because The Megastar took his place at Fastlane. The former champion will be facing The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa later tonight on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar reveals he texted AJ Styles following his return

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has shared what he texted AJ Styles following the veteran's stunning return last Friday on SmackDown.

Styles returned with an impressive new physique this past Friday night. The 46-year-old is now incredibly ripped and Matt Morgan took notice of it. Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan disclosed that he texted Styles about his physique following his return last week.

"He looked jacked. I texted him. I'm like, 'Dude, you look yolked. I have never seen you this yolked in all my years of knowing you.' He looked really good," he said. [1:27:25 - 1:27:34]

Expand Tweet

The veteran is regarded as one of the best in-ring workers in the wrestling industry and has established a loyal fanbase over the years. It will be fascinating to see how the storyline between Styles and Knight progresses in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Styles and Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.