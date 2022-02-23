Backstage update on plans to have more cross over feuds on WWE RAW and NXT

It sounds like the USA Network crossover between WWE RAW and NXT 2.0 will continue.

Over the last several weeks, there has been quite a bit of crossover between RAW and NXT 2.0 as talents have been popping up on both shows, such as Riddle, AJ Styles, and Dolph Ziggler, in order to create a synergy between the two shows and bring some much-needed attention to WWE's third brand.

In an update on this crossover from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE wants to have at least one RAW Superstar on NXT at all times, coinciding with a storyline that goes back and forth between both shows in an effort to draw more RAW viewers to NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nights.

The current storyline between Dolph Ziggler and NXT Champion Bron Breakker is expected to run until NXT Stand & Deliver in Dallas on April 2, but it seems it could go longer than that, depending on how things go.

Will the superstars of WWE RAW help out NXT 2.0?

NXT's viewership has gone up and down in recent months since it transitioned to 2.0, so injecting some star power from WWE RAW certainly won't hurt in attracting new viewers to the program.

Seeing NXT Superstars such as Grayson Waller and Tommaso Ciampa appear on RAW might also help increase the popularity of these names to make them seem like a bigger deal on Tuesday nights.

Whether this strategy will help NXT 2.0's viewership increase long-term is anybody's guess, but at least it's nice to see WWE making an effort in trying to improve the quality of their third brand on a weekly basis.

What are your thoughts on the WWE RAW crossovers with NXT? Has it increased your interest in NXT 2.0 at all? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

