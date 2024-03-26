Backstage update on plans for former 4-time champion to be called up to WWE’s main roster - Reports

WWE officials usually beef up the rosters coming out of WrestleMania season, and this year looks to be no different. New details have just leaked on plans for a major call-up to the main roster.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have been a top act in WWE NXT since forming their Trick Melo Gang tag team in September 2021, just months after both wrestlers signed with the company. Hayes turned on his friend and tag team partner this past February at NXT Vengeance Day, and now the two will do battle in singles action at NXT Stand & Deliver IV during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

Hayes is expected to be called up to the main roster to work full-time this summer, according to Fightful Select. His call-up has been rumored for a while but has been internally in the works since before the Royal Rumble.

There have been pitches for Hayes vs. Williams to continue on the main roster. However, Trick's future beyond Stand & Deliver IV is up in the air. WWE officials did take notice of the reaction he received on SmackDown this past January, but it remains to be seen if they will hold off on his call-up.

Shawn Michaels has been very hands-on with the storyline and has been a strong supporter of Hayes for some time. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative has worked with other officials, as well as the two competitors, in planning and mapping out the storyline.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver IV main event plans

The fourth annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event will take place during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

Two top title matches have been announced for Stand & Deliver IV as of this writing - Ilja Dragunov defending the NXT Championship against Tony D'Angelo, and Lyra Valkyria defending the Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez, However, word now is that a non-title match may headline the show.

The current plan is for Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes to be the Stand & Deliver IV main event, according to Fightful Select. However, the decision has not been finalized, and they could choose D'Angelo vs. Dragunov to go on last.

While the main event could still go to the NXT Championship match, it was noted that WWE officials are pushing for the heated Trick Melo Gang storyline to get the spotlight.

In addition to Trick vs. Carmelo and the two championship matches, Stand & Deliver IV will also see Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against the tournament winners. The final card is expected to be announced soon.

