Backstage update on potential future plans for WWE stars Dexter Lumis and Imperium

Triple H has continued to make moves regarding the rosters of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

On Saturday afternoon at Clash at the Castle, NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Earlier in the show, Imperium was reunited as NXT Superstar Giovanni Vinci appeared alongside the rest of the group for the first time since their time together on the NXT brand.

On the RAW side of things, Dexter Lumis got physical on the show for the first time and wasn't taken out of the arena by security.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the roster now internally lists Dexter Lumis as a member of the RAW roster. At the same time, Solo Sikoa and Giovanni Vinci will be part of the SmackDown roster going forward.

WWE gives Ciampa his first name back

In recent weeks, both Matt Riddle and Austin Theory got their first names back on Monday Night RAW.

Now a third man has gotten their first name back as former two-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has also been given his first name internally as well.

This has also been confirmed on the company's official roster page, as all three men now sport their first names once again.

It will be interesting to see what happens to other performers who have had their names altered or changed entirely after being called up to the main roster and working under Vince McMahon.

With Triple H in charge, it certainly appears that things are continuing to return to normal.

