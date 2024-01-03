Backstage update on potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns - Reports

The Rock and Roman Reigns were reportedly scheduled to square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All on two separate occasions, only for the plans to be canceled later. The Rock's recent return has once again sparked speculation regarding the potential dream match.

At last night's RAW: DAY 1, The Rock made a surprise return to the Stamford-based company. The 51-year-old interrupted Jinder Mahal during his promo. The Hollywood Star took out the former WWE Champion before teasing a potential match against the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the references made by The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment during the Monday night show were originally introduced to set up his match against Roman Reigns. He further recalled the canceled WrestleMania plans for the potential bout.

“That whole thing, ‘The Head of the Table’ and all that, and ‘Tribal Chief,’ was all done originally to build up the Roman Reigns-Rock match. I remember they were gonna do the Dallas show [WrestleMania 38] and then it was gonna be Los Angeles [WrestleMania 39]. He turned down the first one to do the second one, which would have been Los Angeles. Then Los Angeles ended up being canceled, kind of in December, I think,” stated Dave Meltzer. [H/T : Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see how things pan out between two of the greatest Superstars in WWE. A WrestleMania match might be in the cards, as previously teased by The Rock.

The Rock shares his take on the potential match against Roman Reigns

The contest between Reigns and Dwayne Johnson has arguably been the most anticipated dream match in recent times. The two were rumored to lock horns at WrestleMania 39. However, that did not happen, and The Head of the Table defended his title against Cody Rhodes instead.

The People's Champ discussed the backstage details regarding the potential bout during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The former WWE Champion stated that the match could not take place despite the initial plans.

The former World Champion further revealed that the Endeavor merger was also one of the reasons behind the dropping of the plans. He stated that he is open to the possibility of taking on The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows:

"There's a WrestleMania in Philadelphia, I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open, I'm open. But again, let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. Not only that but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their a**es off," he said.

