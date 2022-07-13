Backstage update on the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament

WWE vacated the Women's Tag Team Championships several weeks ago after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW on May 16. It was then announced that a tournament would be held to crown the new champions.

The tournament was reportedly put on hold, and the coveted titles are still vacant. WWE hasn't provided a specific date for when it will take place. Furthermore, no details have been revealed regarding the location or the competitors. Several female tag teams were split up after WrestleMania, and only a few remain on the main roster.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE talent that they have spoken to couldn't confirm when or if the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament will take place. Also, revealing that there haven't been any discussions backstage regarding the titles at all since the announcement was made several weeks ago.

WWE reportedly considered bringing up several teams from NXT to compete in the tournament

Due to a shortage of tag teams on RAW and SmackDown, it was reported last month that the higher ups were thinking of calling up several female tag teams from NXT 2.0.

However, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live stated that Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are some of the names that were considered for the tournament.

"They have sent word down to NXT to think about some women that might be able to be a team. That’s where we’re at right now so yea you might see [Katana Chance and Kayden Carter] called up because ‘we need teams,'” said Bryan Alvarez.

Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks has reportedly been removed from the company's internal roster, and she and Naomi have seemingly confirmed their release in a recent social media update.

