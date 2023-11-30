Backstage update on surprising clause added to CM Punk's WWE contract - Reports

WWE possibly has added a surprising clause to CM Punk's contract now that he has returned to the company.

Fans waited seven long years for CM Punk to return to the world of professional wrestling, and he finally did so on the second episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in All Elite Wrestling will ultimately be remembered as a disaster. The 45-year-old was consistently injured and regularly involved in backstage altercations with his peers.

The last straw for AEW President Tony Khan came at AEW All In 2023 on August 27. It was the promotion's biggest event in history, but Punk took all the headlines as he got into an altercation with Jack Perry backstage, who called out Punk during his match on the Zero Hour Pre-Show, and the former AEW World Champion confronted the young star backstage just before the actual show began.

Punk was fired by AEW on September 2, and he returned to WWE this past Saturday at the Survivor Series.

According to a new report from Fightful Select (via Ringside News), Punk was said to be in good spirits backstage during this past Monday's episode of RAW. The report added that he was on his best behavior, as anticipated, and some in WWE were informed by higher-ups that the controversial star has a behavior clause in his contract.

However, Fightful noted in the report that they have been unable to confirm the behavior clause in Punk's contract so far.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes CM Punk was limited in what he could say on RAW

CM Punk cut a brief promo at the end of this past Monday's edition of RAW that left many fans wanting more.

Punk was relatively tame during his promo and claimed to be a changed man. He added that he was back home in WWE despite spending the past decade bashing the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that Punk may have been limited in what he could say in his promo due to a settlement with All Elite Wrestling following his tumultuous exit from the promotion.

"I'm sure that there was some type of a settlement with AEW where CM Punk was not allowed to talk about it," Vince Russo said. [From 26:46 - 26:56]

You can check out Russo's full comments in the video below:

Despite the controversies that seemingly follow Punk wherever he goes, the veteran has established a loyal fanbase that WWE will surely benefit from. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for CM Punk on WWE television.

Are you excited CM Punk is back with the company? Has your opinion of him changed following his time in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

