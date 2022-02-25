Backstage news on uncertainty around Brock Lesnar's MSG opponent, WrestleMania plans changing

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Championship on March 5 at the iconic Madison Square Garden. However, his opponent has surprisingly still not been announced since the creative team wants to have as much flexibility as possible heading into WrestleMania.

This year's Show of Shows is shaping up to be quite promising. In addition to the blockbuster matches that have already been announced, there are rumors swirling around about the possible addition of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes to the card in seperate matches.

According to the latest report from WrestleVotes, the plans for this year's WrestleMania are still fluid. The report adds that WWE's creative team wants to allow major flexibility in almost every storyline.

This was the reason behind the vague promo from Edge on Monday Night RAW regarding his WrestleMania opponent, a delayed tag team title match between The Usos and Viking Raiders and also the uncertainty around The Beast Incarnate's MSG opponent.

"We are roughly 5 weeks out & I’m told the WM card is still very fluid. Hence the reason for the vague Edge promo, the 2 week delay on the tag title match & the MSG title defense for Brock. Creative is leaving a ton of space in nearly every storyline to allow major flexibility," WrestleVotes reported.

Brock Lesnar is set for a huge match at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar initially won the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1 earlier this year in a fatal five-way match. He then dropped it to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, thanks to some outside interference from Roman Reigns. Last week at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, he once again regained the WWE title by dominating the field inside the Chamber.

Brock Lesnar, the winner of the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match, earlier already announced he'll be challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WrestleMania 38.

Following his WWE title victory, it has now officially been announced that Lesnar will face Reigns in a title unification match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, in what would most likely be the main event.

