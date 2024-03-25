Backstage update on WWE plans for WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE is less than two weeks from the 40th annual WrestleMania Premium Live Event. Now, word has leaked on a big announcement being planned for the near future.

It was reported last summer how Minneapolis, Minnesota was a front-runner to host WrestleMania 41 in 2025. Las Vegas was rumored at one point, but even recent rumors had Minneapolis as the leading candidate. The likely venue would be U.S. Bank Stadium, which is the 73,000-seat home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

An update has just leaked from within WWE as officials are reportedly working on finalizing 2025 plans before WrestleMania Week kicks off in twelve days. Fightful Select reports that city officials in Minnesota are operating on the assumption that WWE is bringing The Grandest Stage of Them All to The Twin Cities.

There is said to be hope locally that an announcement will be made in the coming weeks. Several government officials have seemingly hinted at an upcoming announcement, while WWE would not confirm or deny that WrestleMania is headed to The North Star State. However, it was noted that "people of influence" in The Gopher State report that they have prepared for the upcoming announcement.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz mentioned WrestleMania last week at a public event when discussing the need for big sporting events in the state. After making a snide remark about WrestleMania while the crowd laughed, Walz pointed to how 'Mania brings an economic impact of $20 million, and implied that this helped change his mind.

WWE finalizing WrestleMania XL plans

The Road to WrestleMania XL is winding down with just one RAW episode and two SmackDown episodes to go.

WWE will present WrestleMania 40 on Friday, April 6 and Sunday, April 6. Peacock will air the big event live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

There are 10 matches confirmed for The Showcase of The Immortals as of this writing, with more to be made official in the next several days. WWE has announced the following line-up:

WrestleMania 40, Night One

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes (If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. If Rock and Roman win, then Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules.)

WrestleMania 40, Night Two

Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed Universal Championship vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 40, Night TBA

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship vs. Bayley

Rhea Ripley defends the Women's World Championship vs. Becky Lynch

Logan Paul defends the United States Championship vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. two SmackDown teams TBD

