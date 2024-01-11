Backstage update on WWE’s recent re-signings of major superstars

WWE officials are moving forward with the re-signing of several superstars in what is expected to be the biggest year for free agency in pro wrestling.

It was recently reported that 2024 would be a major year for free agents in wrestling as several top WWE and AEW stars have contracts that are set to expire. There are also top names in NJPW and other promotions that are looking at potential free agency this year.

WWE recently began signing a lot of talents to new long-term contracts. PWInsider reported that some of these deals are as long as five years in length. However, not all of the contracts are for five years, with some having a shorter length. There are also rumors that a few contracts may go longer than five years.

The latest backstage update also notes that, in most cases, the new deals are being handled pretty much in the order that they are scheduled to expire. Sources report that there's been no case where officials are specifically chasing after a specific talent to lock them back into a deal as soon as possible.

Recent contract extensions include Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, and Rey Mysterio. Top names who have deals coming up this year include Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Ricochet, among others.

Cody Rhodes helping to bring AEW stars to WWE?

A major shocker to the pro wrestling world came in early 2022 when Cody Rhodes left AEW to return to WWE. The former AEW Executive Vice President, who helped launch the company, let his contract expire and has been pushed to the top of the main roster since returning.

WWE has signed a few notable AEW stars in recent months, including CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and Lexis King. The legendary Francine recently fueled speculation on The American Nightmare, urging Triple H to sign more All Elite talents, including MJF.

Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, the ECW Original commented on Rhodes potentially linking up with his Chief Content Officer to help wrestlers "jump ship" and abandon Tony Khan.

"The connection I'm thinking of is Cody Rhodes. His comeback was huge when he went back to WWE because he had so much invested in AEW. He literally walked out the door and started a new promotion from the ground up and then he leaves that promotion and goes back to the place that he left. So, does he have pull with the likes of like Triple H or like anybody in the office that he can say, 'Listen, I got a couple friends that just wanna jump ship.'"

Francine added that Triple H and his crew might not see AEW as competition, but she thinks it would be a slap in the face to Khan if wrestlers just start "jumping ship" to return to the other company.

What is your bold prediction for AEW stars potentially leaving for the other company in 2024? Do you think any top stars will leave for AEW this year? Sound off in the comments below!

