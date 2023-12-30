Backstage updates on major star potentially going to WWE

It's no secret that 2024 is expected to be huge for free agents in pro wrestling, and word now is that WWE may be close to securing the signing of a top star.

Giulia is a top international star who currently holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the Artist of Stardom Championship with her partners, Thekla and Mai Sakurai. The English-born Italian-Japanese wrestler debuted back in 2017 but has already made a name for herself with interest from top promotions. The 29-year-old held the World of Stardom Championship from late 2022 - April 2023.

While top promotions have been interested in signing The Gladiator of Glorias, a new report from The Wrestling Observer noted that she was likely headed to WWE in 2024. Giulia's Stardom contract does not expire until March, but she was supposedly leaning towards continuing her career with the biggest sports entertainment company.

It was reported that the leader of the Donna Del Mondo faction was apparently scheduled for a one-day visit to the WWE Performance Center in November, but that visit never happened. An update from PWInsider noted that the company had Giulia coming in for "a quick one-day visit," and they were even bringing in Simon Inoki to help with translations. Once the report got out, both sides purportedly quietly canceled the trip.

The original report on Giulia making a trip to the Performance Center was leaked to PWInsider by the same Japanese source that told them Mercedes Moné (aka Sasha Banks) was working NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom earlier this year. They then confirmed the report with WWE sources and went ahead with publishing the news, but that's when the visit was allegedly nixed.

While there may have been buzz about Giulia within AEW, The Observer noted that the company never made a serious play to sign her, and she was not considering a contract with them, as her two options have reportedly been WWE or NJPW.

Giulia on possibly signing with WWE

ESPN recently named Rhea Ripley as their Women's Wrestler of the Year for 2023. Two wrestlers were tied for the runner-up spot - IYO SKY and Giulia.

The Gladiator Of Glorias recently spoke with Tokyo Sports and commented on branching out with her pro wrestling career.

"The world is big, but I haven't wrestled overseas yet. That's why I want to spread my wings more freely like a bird. Japan [isn't] the only place to do it," she said.

Giulia continued and added that while she didn't want to reveal much, her dreams are not limited to the life of a pro wrestler. She said:

"There were times when I regretted that I should have been more assertive. A pro wrestler's life is limited, isn't it? I'd like to express what I'm thinking at the moment and make it come true," she said.

Now all eyes are on WWE and Giulia to see if 2024 is finally when she makes the move across oceans and signs up with the sports entertainemnt juggernaut.

What are your thoughts on Giulia? Do you think she will be a good fit in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!