Backstage updates on potential WWE feuds; plans for Jade Cargill - Reports

WWE has wrapped the 41st annual WrestleMania and is now marching to notable events such as the 16th annual Money in the Bank, SNME 39 & 40, and the first two-night SummerSlam, among others. Officials are finalizing the fallout from the biggest WrestleMania, and sources are revealing creative scoops.

Night One of WrestleMania Vegas saw three big title changes, Jade Cargill's singles debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and Paul Heyman's big swerve with Seth Rollins. WWE crowned three new champions on Night Two, including John Cena's Undisputed Championship win in the main event of his final WrestleMania. The two-night event included other swerves, surprises, debuts, and returns to perfectly position the WWE Universe on The Road to Backlash.

Officials went back and forth on some of the WrestleMania 41 plans, and WWE's Creative Writing Team is a hot topic of discussion this week after a sneak peek at the process was included in the trailer for the unprecedented new WWE Unreal series on Netflix. Jade Cargill defeated Naomi on Night One, but Fightful Select reports that Cargill vs. Nia Jax was also considered, which aligns with the reveal on Unreal. This was pitched as a WWE Women's Championship match, with Tiffany Stratton rumored to cash in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania.

The Center of the Universe ended up dethroning Jax on the first SmackDown of 2025. The rematch of Jade and Nia's 2024 SmackDown DQ in the Queen of the Ring tournament was discussed internally, and the idea spread throughout the company.

Officials decided to go with Jade vs. Naomi during Jade's hiatus. Despite the Cargill vs. Jax title match being listed on the creative whiteboard on Unreal, there was talk of doing Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair by December, long before Flair returned from injuries.

At one point, The Queen was also considered for a tag team match, teaming with Becky Lynch to face Asuka and IYO SKY. This pitch, and others, are why it was reported in January that there had been creative talks for Asuka's return feuds before it was determined that The Empress would be out longer. The tag team match was never actually pitched to the four, and Lynch was pitched a different match.

According to Fightful, AJ Styles was planned to face Logan Paul long before his injury. Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano, aka Chad Gable, was also planned for some time, as was Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, which was just revealed to be an even bigger story backstage. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley was the direction in January, but IYO SKY was later added to the program.

WWE creative updates on Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

WrestleMania was a big success for Seth Rollins, but a disappointment to Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Gunther. Fightful Select reports that creative plans involving the four superstars were up in the air before being finalized. At least, New World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Gunther had been planned since mid-January.

It was previously reported that Punk vs. Rollins was discussed for WrestleMania at one point, and the whiteboard seen in the WWE Unreal trailer had the singles match listed twice. Officials ended up having Punk win the first match on the RAW Netflix premiere, then Rollins won the Steel Cage rematch last month.

