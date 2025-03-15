Backstage updates on how WWE officials see TNA champion Moose after matches produced by legend - Reports

WWE and TNA continue to make wrestling history under their expanded working relationship. The crossover has included interpromotional title matches, plus involvement from top stars such as The Hardy Boyz. Sources have revealed a big backstage update on Moose after the world champion debuted for the company.

The Face of The Franchise made his World Wrestling Entertainment in-ring debut on February 25, retaining the TNA X-Division Championship over Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King in just under 10 minutes. Moose then feuded with Oba Femi on NXT and TNA TV. The grapplers of Nigerian descent locked up at Roadblock this week with the NXT Championship on the line, but Femi retained in just under 14 minutes.

WWE officials have been reportedly impressed with the TNA X-Division Champion. Fightful Select added that multiple sources noted how Moose made a good impression within the Stamford-based company during his recent run. Both of his NXT matches were produced by the legendary Fit Finlay.

Moose was courted by previous WWE regimes as there was interest from both sides. He had some talks with Canyon Ceman a few years ago after the former Senior Director of Talent Development reached out, but nothing obviously ever came of those discussions.

There was talk of WWE using Moose last year during the early days of the TNA partnership. Sources reported then that the Maryland native was "very outspoken" about wanting to participate in the crossover. It remains to be seen if Triple H and Shawn Michaels will do more work with Moose in the future, but the door is supposedly open. The 40-year-old noted in early 2024 that he was under a five-year contract.

Moose meets WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Moose is a lifelong pro wrestling fan, currently cementing his legacy in TNA as its X-Division Champion. While backstage at a recent NXT event, the former NFL player finally met the NXT boss, and Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative, Shawn Michaels.

"What an awesome moment to meet one of the guys I grew up watching @shawnmichaels #NXTNA #FACEOFTHEFRANCHISE," Moose wrote with the photos below.

Moose was the inaugural TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He's also a two-time TNA World Champion and a two-time TNA Grand Champion.

