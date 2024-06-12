WWE potentially bringing in world champion through its own "Forbidden Door" - Reports

WWE has worked with multiple promotions in recent months as a part of the new era. Amid the new working relationship with TNA, there is talk of a major name potentially getting a shot in the Stamford-based company again.

AEW and NJPW are preparing for their third Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, but sources recently reported that World Wrestling Entertainment and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling had strong lines of communication, and that their own forbidden door is "very open" for more crossovers. It remains to be seen if TNA will be featured in any main roster storylines, but the speculation is rampant.

WWE hosted NXT Battleground on Sunday, featuring TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and a few others. New details leaked just last night after RAW with upcoming plans plus rumors on big names making the switch. There is now speculation on Moose possibly working a NXT storyline.

A new report from Fightful Select poined to how a WWE source mentioned the current TNA World Champion as a potential crossover talent that officials have wanted to sign in previous years. Furthermore, TNA sources report that Moose has been very outspoken about wanting to participate in the ongoing crossover.

Moose attended WWE tryouts early in his career, and was rumored to join the company after he left ROH in July 2016, but he went with TNA instead. The former NFL star is a two-time and current TNA World Champion and a two-time Grand Champion.

Moose has ties to several top WWE Superstars

Moose and RAW's Drew McIntyre recently had a brief exchange on social media. They also worked a few TNA matches in 2016 and 2017, including Drew's final bout for the company. Drew won their first singles match in August 2016 at WCPW Loaded #9, and then Drew ended Moose's first Impact Grand Champion reign in January 2017.

The Scottish Psychopath retained that same month over Moose at the Genesis tapings, but Moose won the title right back for his second and final Grand Championship reign several weeks later. This was Drew's final bout before returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Wrestling God also has ties to WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi Rhodes. The only Moose vs. Cody match took place in March 2017 and saw Moose retain the Impact Grand Championship. Two months before that, Moose and Brandi teamed up on Impact for a win over Rosemary and Crazzy Steve.

