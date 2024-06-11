Potential major spoiler on WWE - TNA future plans - Reports

WWE and TNA recently opened their "forbidden door," which shocked the pro wrestling world. The first stage of the crossover has just concluded, but new information indicates major plans for the near future.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her World Wrestling Entertainment debut in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, but she returned to the company for her NXT debut a few weeks back. She confronted Roxanne Perez, defeated Stevie Turner the following week, and came up short against Perez with the NXT Women's Championship on the line at Battleground on Sunday. Internal reports and significant speculation have been made that WWE and TNA will continue their working relationship.

The Juggernaut spoke with Fightful after her loss to The Prodigy at Battleground. Grace said the WWE-TNA partnership will continue past Battleground and Against All Odds events.

Grace is set to defend the Knockouts Championship in an Open Challenge at Against All Odds on Friday near Chicago. The 28-year-old noted in the interview that she hopes Triple H and his crew will send someone to challenge her for the title, fueling the rumors that ramped up when the Open Challenge was announced following her NXT debut.

WWE sources have been under the impression that there will be some NXT angle at Against All Odds, and this has been the word going around since the end of May. There's also talk of NXT being involved at Slammiversary on July 20 in Montreal.

TNA officials were reportedly hoping that the exposure would boost ticket sales for upcoming events. However, it was recently said that TNA was disappointed that Grace's debut appearance did not increase ratings for Thursday's Impact episode.

Rumored WWE-TNA storylines; SmackDown tag team to NXT

The WWE-TNA partnership heated up on Sunday at NXT Battleground as Roxanne Perez retained her championship over Jordynne Grace, who did not put her Knockouts World Championship on the line.

There is plenty of rumor and speculation on what might be next for the two promotions. TNA's Joe Hendry has teased a storyline in NXT. Furthermore, the title match at Battleground featured interference from NXT's Tatum Paxley and TNA's Ash By Elegance fka Dana Brooke, and they are rumored to be Grace's opponents for the Open Challenge at Friday's Against All Odds event, but that has not been confirmed.

Gallus is also rumored to work a program in TNA, which could be related to a potential reunion of The Rascalz - NXT's Wes Lee with TNA's Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. Gallus recently attacked Lee, and his former tag team partners reacted on social media.

As seen below, Lee has recruited SmackDown's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, aka New Catch Republic, to help him battle Gallus on Tuesday's show.

The following has also been announced for Tuesday's post-Battleground edition of NXT: Lexis King vs. Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane match, an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the return of Eddy Thorpe, the return of Wendy Choo, Shawn Spears vs. Je'Von Evans, and Mia Yim vs. Jaida Parker.