Backstage WWE reaction to Seth Rollins bagging villainous role in Captain America: New World Order - Reports

The news of Seth Rollins bagging a role in Captain America: New World Order has left the WWE higher-ups thrilled, as per recent reports.

The Visionary is currently on cloud nine. He is all set to take on former WWE Champion AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia. The winner of this much-awaited contest will become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins recently made waves for another massive reason: he was spotted shooting for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order movie.

Shortly after the pictures and clips of Seth Rollins at the Captain America: New World Order movie set surfaced on social media, WRKD Wrestling shared an interesting report. The report in question suggested that there's hesitancy within WWE when it comes to putting the new World Heavyweight Championship on Rollins if he keeps getting such roles.

While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue. Seth Rollins #WWERaw segment last night was pretaped due to filming @Marvel ’s “Captain America: New World Order.”While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue. Seth Rollins #WWERaw segment last night was pretaped due to filming @Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order.”While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue. https://t.co/BRiwEHUCQ5

As per a recent update by Ringside News, there's no truth to WRKD Wresting's report. RSN was also told that WWE is thrilled about Rollins' role in the Marvel project.

"We were told by a tenured member of the creative team that there is no hesitation at all in putting Seth Rollins into “any role being discussed” for him. There is no truth to the report that anyone is hesitant to put any sort of responsibility on Rollins. We were also told that “WWE is thrilled” about Seth Rollins’ role in the new Captain America project. Also, 'anyone who reports that there is any hesitation over Seth because of this role is reporting and promoting FAKE NEWS!'” [H/T Ringside News]

Seth Rollins has yet to comment on the massive news

Interestingly, The Visionary hasn't yet made any comments in regard to his big movie role. Rollins boasts a huge fan following, and his supporters would love to hear from him about how he bagged a part in one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time.

For now, though, Rollins must focus entirely on his upcoming match against AJ Styles. It has been a while since Rollins held a top title in WWE, and he would love to defeat The Phenomenal One to win the big one again.

What was your reaction to the news of Rollins bagging a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

