Brock Lesnar returned to WWE following a long hiatus from in-ring competition. Unfortunately, there's some bad news surrounding The Beast Incarnate following his in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

After two years of hiatus from in-ring competition, Brock Lesnar entered the squared circle for a one-on-one contest with John Cena. At this point, the two have had countless matches since they received their individual starts in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, the match led to disappointment as The Franchise Player hit three Attitude Adjustments, which was quickly followed by a brutal beatdown from The Beast Incarnate, and 6 F5s were performed on the 17-time WWE World Champion to get a win over him at Wrestlepalooza.

While the match was panned universally, Dave Meltzer gave his official rating for the show and the opening bout in Indiana. In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), John Cena and Brock Lesnar's final installment received two stars from the insider.

This isn't the first time the three-time Universal Champion received a low rating. However, it was surprising and certainly bad news for Brock Lesnar to receive such a dull reception in his first match for the Stamford-based promotion in two years.

What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Brock Lesnar is known for dominating his opponents inside and outside the ring. The Beast Incarnate doesn't spare anyone in his path if he sets his mind on something. After his return, WWE officials, Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and more suffered his wrath before he got his hands on John Cena.

Destructively, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion defeated The Franchise Player with 6 F5s in the middle of the ring. However, there was a reason behind the one-sided domination, which could lead to a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, the management has been pitching names for The Beast's next target, and Bron Breakker's name has appeared. Moreover, a source cited that the match would take place in Las Vegas at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The event is still a few months away, and a lot of things can change before the company kicks off the Road to WrestleMania 42. It'll be interesting to see if the two heavyweights do end up having a match at The Showcase of the Immortals in Nevada.

