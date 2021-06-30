Baron Corbin is 'beloved' backstage in WWE, Truth about his off-screen personality - Reports 

Baron Corbin has quietly been WWE's workhorse ever since he moved up to the main roster in 2016.

The former NXT star previously came under fire for garnering the wrong kind of heat as a heel. The general negativity against his on-screen character has prevented him from attracting consistent praise.

While fans and pundits have grown accustomed to discrediting Corbin's work, people backstage in the WWE absolutely love the guy.

In the second episode of FigureFourOnline's "We're Live Pal!" featuring Denise Salcedo, Garrett Gonzales and The Mat Men podcast's Andrew Zarian, Baron Corbin was one of the names discussed. Zarian provided a fascinating update on how the former King of the Ring is viewed backstage in the company.

Baron Corbin seems to have a secure spot on TV as he has been featured extensively throughout the year. Zarian revealed that Corbin is reportedly 'beloved' within WWE.

While the fan reaction would suggest otherwise, Corbin is one of the most pleasant people behind the scenes.

A former WWE writer told Zarian that working with Baron Corbin was a smooth experience as the former US Champion is 'not combative' and has a very cooperative attitude.

Corbin's off-screen personality contrasts with the self-important and typically heelish character he portrays on WWE programming.

Zarian noted that Corbin's 'negative heat' has slowly transformed into normal heat, and that's a good sign for the 36-year-old superstar.

Here's what Zarian had to share about the former MITB winner:

"Baron Corbin is beloved in that company. Maybe not by the fans, but I can tell you from a former writer one time told me that he is one of the most pleasant people to work with because he will not be combative, and he works with you on stuff. And us as fans, we look at this, and we're like 'ah, another Baron Corbin match,' but his heat was so negative where it's now turned into normal heat in a weird way." H/t WrestlingNews.co

WWE's new creative direction for Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin recently lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, thus ending his reign as the King of WWE. The company has realized the time is right to rework Corbin's gimmick. Recent trademark filings hint towards a new persona being in the works for the former King.

I Miss my crown pic.twitter.com/nyKOO6Qy5q — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 23, 2021

Corbin seems like a true company man, and WWE will surely reward him for his excellent reputation in the future.

Edited by Jack Cunningham