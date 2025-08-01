Becky Lynch set for major WWE change - Reports

Becky Lynch is reportedly set to make a major change on WWE television. Big Time Becks will be competing in a title match this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there are plans to make a massive change to Lynch's presentation. Lynch shared a tease on her Instagram story earlier this week, and that was reportedly about the imminent change to her theme song.

The band "The Wonder Years" recorded a theme for her several months ago, and it is set to be used on WWE television soon. Lynch's new theme will be her first entrance music with full lyrics in the company.

Lynch captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank 2025. Valkyria defeated Bayley in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match earlier this month on RAW to earn another title shot against The Man this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Former WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch following RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not happy with Becky Lynch's performance this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Lyra Valkyria cut a promo on RAW ahead of her Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Lynch at SummerSlam. The champion attempted to attack Valkyria, but it backfired, and she got beaten down with a kendo stick.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the veteran was allowing Valkyria to hit her during the attack on the red brand. The legend claimed that it took him out of the moment and wasn't something that should be happening on television.

"I'm watching this, and I'm like, this is what drives me crazy. When we take for granted, people that can't punch are great workers. Becky Lynch is a great worker. That's a great worker? Bro, if somebody's beating you with a baseball bat, you're not doing this. And bro, if you talk about the nuances. It's that stuff that takes you out of it." [From 35:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Becky Lynch can defeat Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

