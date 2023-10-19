Becky Lynch and several top WWE Superstars likely to miss Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is shaping up to be a must-see spectacle this year. However, Becky Lynch and several top superstars are expected to miss the show.

The marquee premium live event will take place on November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. So far, only two matches have been made official for the show. Seth "Freakin" Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre.

On the women's side of things, Rhea Ripley will have an uphill task when she defends her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez in a fatal-five way match. The company has also planted seeds for Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight, which will likely headline the show.

Interestingly, WWE is set to run a house show in Rochester, NY, on the same day as Crown Jewel this year. As of this writing, the following matches have been advertised for the Live event:

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair

In addition, Kofi Kingston, Carlito, Grayson Waller, The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, and Omos, to name a few, are also listed for the Live event.

Although the card is always subject to change, it is possible that the aforementioned names could be forced to miss Crown Jewel 2023.

