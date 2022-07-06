Big match reportedly planned for Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2022

While Seth Rollins couldn't win the Money in the Bank ladder match this past weekend, WWE reportedly has a big match planned for him at SummerSlam 2022 later this month.

Another top star involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year was Riddle. The former United States Champion was also one of the favorites to win the match but failed to do so.

Rollins and Riddle have been scuffling over the last few weeks. The latter even delivered an RKO to The Visionary from the top of the ladder in the Men's MITB match.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE plans to have the two stars face each other at SummerSlam.

"On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is the plan for SummerSlam." (via Cageside Seats)

Riddle attacked Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW this week

On the RAW after Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins faced and defeated Ezekiel in a singles match. Following this, he returned to the ring for a post-match attack on Zeke, but Riddle came 'outta nowhere' to deliver an RKO to The Visionary and make the save.

On RAW Talk, Riddle dedicated his RKO to the United States of America and his tag team partner Randy Orton.

"Well, you know, the other week Seth stomped me into the ground, so, I just wanted to get a little sweet vengeance, not just for me, but for America. It was America's birthday, the Fourth of July, so I came out there in my banana shorts. I went out there in front of San Diego and I hit a sweet RKO, not just for the people, for America, and for Randy [Orton] because I love you, bro. That's just basically it. Just having fun, Fourth of July, and hitting sweet RKOs on Seth, it was pretty good," said Riddle.

Since WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins has been on a losing streak in matches at premium live events. It'll be interesting to see if WWE finally books him to win this rumored match, or will Riddle pick up a massive victory on a big stage like SummerSlam.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this match? Seth Rollins Riddle 62 votes so far