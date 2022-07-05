"For Randy [Orton]"- Former champion on why he attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Riddle has revealed why he laid out Seth Rollins with an RKO after the latter's match on RAW. The former tag team champion has declared that he did it "for America, and for Randy [Orton]."

The feud between the Riddle and Rollins started when the latter attacked The Original Bro on the red brand two weeks ago. The two men were also a part of the Men's Money in the Bank match, where Riddle delivered an RKO to Seth from the top of a ladder.

Speaking about his post-match attack on RAW Talk, Riddle stated that he just wanted to settle the score with The Visionary. The former RAW Tag Team Champion dedicated his RKO to the United States of America and his partner, Randy Orton.

"Well, you know, the other week Seth stomped me into the ground, so, I just wanted to get a little sweet vengeance, not just for me, but for America. It was America's birthday, the Fourth of July, so I came out there in my banana shorts. I went out there in front of San Diego and I hit a sweet RKO, not just for the people, for America, and for Randy [Orton] because I love you, bro. That's just basically it. Just having fun, Fourth of July, and hitting sweet RKOs on Seth, it was pretty good." (1:07 to 1:32)

Check out the video below:

Check out the results from this week's RAW here.

Seth Rollins faced off against Ezekiel on WWE RAW

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins locked horns with Ezekiel in a singles match. The bout was set up after Zeke accidentally spilled ketchup on Rollins' shirt during a hotdog eating contest.

While Ezekiel put on a good fight against Rollins, The Visionary picked up the victory after hitting The Stomp. Seth was not done with Elias' younger brother as he returned to the ring for a post-match assault.

However, Riddle came out to save Zeke as he laid out Rollins with an RKO.

While Seth Rollins and Riddle have locked horns at WWE Live Events in the past, the duo are yet to collide on TV programming. The Original Bro recently culminated his feud with Roman Reigns, and a rivalry with The Visionary could establish him as a singles star in Randy Orton's absence.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far